Police and residents rescue 6-foot snake from car engine

Police and bystanders teamed up to rescue a 6-foot-long (1.8-meter-long) snake that had wrapped itself around the engine block of a car in Connecticut.

East Windsor police say the reptile had to be removed from a resident's vehicle on Thursday. (Source: East Windsor Police Department)

East Windsor police say the reptile had to be removed from a resident's vehicle on Thursday.

Police wrote in Facebook post that it "was not exactly the call" they were expecting on the July Fourth holiday. Later, they said: "This may surprise you but we, the police, are not normally in the business of wrangling snakes."

The reptile was put in a crate and will be turned over to a nature center.

Police said the snake might have been a boa constrictor and speculated that it was an escaped pet. They tried calling an animal control officer or another expert, but none were available because of the holiday.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.