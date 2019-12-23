Police: Woman, 77, falls to ground after thieves snatch her purse in Walmart

A 77-year-old woman is out of the hospital after being the victim of a crime at a Texas Walmart over the weekend.

The Rockwall Police Department arrested 34-year-old David Heffner and 29-year-old Jessie James Caston Jr. for aggravated robbery from an elderly person, KTVT reported.

Surveillance footage shows two suspects enter the store shortly after the victim and yank her purse. The snatch was so violent, it left the woman and her shopping cart on the ground.

They left the lot in a Ford Focus.

Investigators learned the suspects almost immediately began making purchases at nearby stores with the victim’s stolen credit cards. Police hurried to the stores in hopes of spotting their car.

One officer did and tried to pull the suspects over. After a short chase, they were taken into custody without incident.

