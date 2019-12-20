Police: Suspect in theft case was previously warned after caught impersonating police officer

Friday, Dec. 20, 2019

SARDIS, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A 19-year-old already warned not to cause any trouble after he was questioned on impersonating a police officer was arrested and charged with stealing several items from a home in Sardis, officials said.

The Sardis Police Department charged Bishop James Talley, 19, with impersonating a police officer, theft by taking, and criminal trespass.

Talley, police say, was questioned in September after he was spotted walking around Sardis with a Grovetown Department of Public Safety badge and telling people he was an undercover officer.

Police said Talley told them he'd received the badge from a friend whose grandfather once worked for Grovetown DPS. However, police say they were unable to verify that information.

After speaking with Talley and interviewing him, Sardis police opted to not charge him and told him no charges would be filed provided he didn't get into any additional trouble.

Fast forward to Dec. 14, and Sardis Police received word about missing items from the front porches of residents in one neighborhood. A resident in that area, police said, managed to capture a suspect on surveillance cameras taking items from his carport.

Police received the surveillance footage and quickly determined it was Talley, who later admitted during an interview to stealing the items.

As a result, charges were filed against Talley for the theft incidents as well as the police badge incident.

