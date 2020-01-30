Police: Suspect in slaying of Delta employee near Atlanta airport killed himself

Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020

(AP) -- Police say the suspect in the slaying of a Delta Air Lines employee in a company parking lot near Atlanta's airport killed himself when authorities attempted to make contact with him.

College Park police said Wednesday that Raeshaun Antonie Jones was the primary suspect in the fatal shooting Sunday of Alexis Reed and the separate killing of another woman in Clayton County.

Reed was found in the parking lot near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Sunday night suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say Jones knew both women.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.