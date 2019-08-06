Police: Missing teen, 15, was last seen being dropped off by Lyft driver

Tuesday, August 6, 2019

Madison Martin was last seen on Friday, August 2. (Source: New Ellenton Police Department)

NEW ELLENTON, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- The search continues Tuesday for a missing 15-year-old seen almost 5 days ago.

According to the New Ellenton Police Department, Madison Chelsea Ann Martin was last seen on Friday at 6:00 p.m. at her house on Hillcrest Drive.

Police now say Martin was picked up by a Lyft driver and dropped off somewhere in Aiken. As a result, police say they've issued a subpoena to Lyft to uncover who paid for the ride.

Police believe there is a possibility she could be in danger. Investigators have searched the area where was staying, but have come up with little information.

New Ellenton Police ask anyone with any information to contact Lt. Middleton at the New Ellenton Police Department at (803) 652-7770.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved