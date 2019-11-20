Police: Jewish man brutally beaten, stabbed on his way to synagogue

Police said an Orthodox Jewish man was hospitalized after he was stabbed Wednesday morning.

Authorities said a Jewish man in New York state was stabbed in a possible hate crime and is in critical condition. (Source: News 12 Westchester, Inc., CNN)

The 30-year-old yeshiva teacher is in critical condition.

“It was an attempted murder the way I see it,” Ramapo Police Chief Brad Weidel said. “A vicious, violent attack."

Weidel said the victim was approached from behind by at least one or two individuals on the way to synagogue.

The victim was brutally beaten and stabbed.

The motive is not yet known, but the possibility of the attack being a hate crime is sending shock waves through the Hasidic community.

“We’re doing everything we can,” Weidel said. “We need the community to call us if there’s something that doesn’t seem right or look right.”

Copyright 2019 News 12 Westchester, Inc. via CNN. All rights reserved.