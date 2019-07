Tuesday, July 23, 2019

NEW ELLENTON, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- The New Ellenton Police Department is on the hunt for a man who shot a friend following an argument.

Police say Joseph Michael Demetrius Dicks and the victim got into an argument over money, causing Dicks to pull out a revolver and shoot the woman.

The incident happened around 4 a.m. Tuesday on Nondron Street.

Dicks is on the run and considered armed and dangerous.

