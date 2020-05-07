Police: 2 McDonald’s employees in Okla. shot over coronavirus-related closure

Two people have been arrested in Oklahoma City for allegedly shooting two McDonald’s employees after they were told the restaurant’s dining room was closed due to COVID-19.

Two of the McDonald's workers, both male, were shot, but their injuries are not considered life-threatening. A third employee, a female, was injured when she fell. (Source: KOCO/Hearst/CNN)

Police say two women entered the lobby of a McDonald’s location in Oklahoma City on Wednesday, where employees informed them the dining room was closed over coronavirus-related safety precautions.

The suspects produced a gun at some point, according to authorities.

Two male workers were shot, one in the upper arm and the other in the shoulder. Their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

A third employee, a female, sustained lacerations to her head in a reported melee that followed the shooting when she fell and hit a piece of furniture.

Police arrested the suspects shortly after they fled the scene.

Oklahoma restaurants were allowed to reopen their dining rooms last Friday, but not all of them decided to do so.

