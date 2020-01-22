'Point in Time Count' reveals numbers of Richmond County homeless population

Wednesday, January 22, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Local officials and volunteers started counting the Richmond County homeless population on Tuesday evening.

It's part of an effort coordinating by HUD and area housing officials to determine the need in the community.

"On any given night, we may have 800 to 1,000 people who are considered homeless," said Hawthorne Welcher Jr, Augusta-Richmond County's Housing and Development Director. "They have nowhere to go."

Welcher says those numbers are just an estimate. During Point in Time last year, they counted 396 people as homeless.

"This is a census of those persons who actually need to have the focus put on them, and we do this every year," Welcher said.

Each year it gives them an idea of how big the issue is here locally. The number also tells the federal government how many resources they should give the county.

"It's not about the count," Welcher said. "But, it's about the eradication of-- it's about being sure that we provide rest-haven and safe haven for homeless population. They are just like us. They are no different."

That's the stigma local housing officials are facing, and the one they are trying to erase through the count.

"It increases the awareness. You didn't think about it this morning, and I didn't think about it this morning," Welcher said, "About the fact of you know we were in the warmth of our house, and we put on jackets when we came out."

Housing officials acknowledge its a tough situation, basically walking into someone's home at late and early hours. However, they say there's a mission behind it.

"To be sure that we do more than just have a heart and empathize, but we actually put things in action," Welcher said.

The community is pitching to offer supplies to those who are counted. One business even donated 600 packs of socks.

Local housing officials say they have a vision for a homeless institute to address the problem locally.

Next week leaders will be in Washington, D.C, to talk solutions with lawmakers.