Plenty to do in the CSRA this weekend if you're bored

Friday, Nov. 1, 2019

News 12 at 6 O’Clock/NBC at 7

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- With the temperatures cooling off and the rain out of the way, it might be a good time to get outside.

There’s plenty to do this weekend.

Canal Fest begins Saturday morning and starts at 9 a.m. If you're looking for something to do, you can come bike, fish, kayak, or just enjoy the food and live music.

There's also a few things going on across the river in Aiken as well.

On Saturday, you can enjoy gospel music and much more at Shoutfest 2019.

This is the 11th year 94.7 FM has put on Shoutfest for the community to enjoy. Donna Wesby, the event coordinator, says it's an event where everyone can have some fun -- regardless of ethnicity or religious background. It’s family-friendly, too.

“We bring in gospel artists from all over the country, including even those artists that live locally, but mainstream artists, gospel artists, praise dancers, for a full day of worshipping and praising the Lord,” Wesby said.

Not far from Shoutfest, there's also Reptile Day at the depot on Saturday.

Dr. Whit Gibbons will have lots of scaly creatures for kids to see.

“Tomorrow we're going to talk to kids about reptiles and amphibians,” Gibbons said. “Alligators, snakes, salamanders, and hope we have a few kids here to learn about these animals.”

Kids will get to have fun with the animals while learning about them.

“Alligators are native in the Savannah River, they're native in the lakes around Aiken County, in the southern part of Aiken County,” Gibbons said.

Reptile Day will be at the train museum in the city of Aiken at 1 p.m. and Shoutfest will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Perry Memorial Park in Aiken.

You could make it to both events if you want. Of course, there's a whole lot more going on this weekend, like Canal Fest.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.