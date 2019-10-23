Plantation Blood looks to successful year without police reports

Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- You know what's scarier than a haunted house? A haunted house that involves filing a police report afterwards.

We're talking about Plantation Blood in Augusta where there have been accusations the scare goes too far.

We spoke to the owners, and one of them says the goal this year is not to have another incident report filed.

It's hard to control the people coming in, but the owner we spoke to hopes by making some changes, it'll keep them out of a bad light.

Back in 2017, a report says an actor showed his private parts to two underage kids. That same year, a patron inappropriately touched a female actor.

“We don't promote anything that anybody is going to be abused or touched in an inappropriate way,” owner Mark said.

Last year during an 18 and over "extreme night", two girls say they were blindfolded, made to walk on all fours, and repeatedly hit in the face and rear.

“I think there are some actors, as I've seen in the past, that go too far with it,” Mark said.

“As a co-owner, my partner and I, we both have children and they come here and have a great time, and we don't want anybody to feel violated when they come to Plantation Blood. That's not what we stand for,” Mark said.

This year Mark says there will be no "extreme night" or waiver you have to sign. Actors are not allowed to touch you either.

“And have no intention of bringing it back,” Mark said.

Mark says the rules are there for a reason, and they plan to enforce them.

“We release actors if we see that they get out of line, and we have done that this year already,” Mark said.

This year they installed cameras just to make sure.

"We felt like we needed to do that to better protect Plantation Blood because unfortunately there's not a lot of truth to a lot of things that are being said, and we want to set the record straight,” Mark said.

As far as other safety measures, the co-owner says every night they have one or two deputies, one fire marshal, and several in-house security people to keep customers and actors safe.

They also say they do background checks on everyone who works for them.

