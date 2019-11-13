Plant Vogtle to test outdoor sirens Wednesday

Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019

(WRDW/WAGT) -- If you live or work near Plant Vogtle, you may hear some strange sounds Wednesday night.

Starting at 6:00 p.m., Georgia Power is testing sirens at Plant Vogtle. It will sound like there's an emergency at the plant, but it's just a drill.

This annual test is part of the requirement to ensure the public is aware of the notification process in the event of an emergency declaration at Plant Vogtle, and is scheduled months in advance for planning purposes.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.