Plant Vogtle surpasses 100 positive COVID-19 cases

Wednesday, April 22, 2020

BURKE COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Plant Vogtle officials now say 109 of their employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

Cases at the Georgia Power nuclear plant continue to rise in the past several days.

However, Georgia Power officials also say 42 workers are still awaiting results and 264 workers have tested negative.

10 workers that tested positive have recovered and received clearance by on-site medical professionals to return to work

"We took immediate action to identify and notify workers who were located in close proximity to these individuals when we first learned there were pending tests and sent those team members home to await test results. These team members will remain home in self-isolation and monitor their health for symptoms," plant officials said in a statement.

