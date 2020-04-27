Plant Vogtle sees another jump in employee cases of COVID-19

Monday, April 27, 2020

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Plant Vogtle officials now say 143 employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

Cases at the Georgia Power nuclear plant near Waynesboro have risen in the past several days, with the latest increase marking

13 more employees than the plant had announced Friday.

Officials say 32 of the people who tested positive have been cleared to return to work by on-site medical personnel. Plant managers are awaiting test results for 20 workers, while 333 have tested negative, according to Georgia Power spokesman Jeffrey A. Wilson.

"With each person tested, we act quickly, self-isolating the individuals, along with the personnel who have been in close proximity to them, immediately after learning they have been tested for COVID-19," Wilson said in a statement.

"Site leadership remains focused on protecting the safety and health of workers" at the Vogtle 3 and 4 site, Wilson said.

Plant Vogtle units 1 and 2 have been active for decades, while units 3 and 4 are under construction.

Wilson said "comprehensive measures" in response to the COVID-19 pandemic will remain in place.

He said these measures include worker distancing strategies, including adjusted break schedules; additional mobile facilities to add more distance between individuals onsite; suspending large group meetings and gatherings; and an expanded onsite medical clinic.

