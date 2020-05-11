Plant Vogtle says they have 44 active cases of COVID-19

Monday, May 11, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Plant Vogtle officials now say there are 44 active confirmed cases of COVID-19 at sites 3 and 4.

In total, 209 positive cases have been identified and 593 have tested negative. However, 20 workers are still awaiting results.

Meanwhile, 165 workers have recovered and returned to work.

"With each person tested, we act quickly, self-isolating the individuals, along with the personnel who have been in close proximity to them, immediately after learning they have been tested for COVID-19," a statement from the plant said.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.