Plant Vogtle now reports 39 active COVID-19 cases

Tuesday, May 12, 2020

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Plant Vogtle officials now say there are 39 active confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 from the Vogtle 3 & 4 workforce.

RELATED | By the numbers: Latest stats on coronavirus in the CSRA

Officials report 174 of the 213 individuals that have tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and are available to return to work.

617 have tested negative, and 10 workers from the site are awaiting test results.

"With each person tested, we act quickly, self-isolating the individuals, along with the personnel who have been in close proximity to them, immediately after learning they have been tested for COVID-19," a statement from the plant said.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.