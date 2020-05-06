Plant Vogtle nearing 200 total confirmed positive COVID-19 cases

Wednesday, May 6, 2020

WAYNESBORO, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Plant Vogtle confirms there are currently 62 active confirmed positive cases of COVID-19.

According to plant officials, 130 individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and are available to return to work.

The overall test results now stand at 192 positive test results, while 531 have tested negative. 25 workers from the site are awaiting test results.

From plant officials:

"With each person tested, we act quickly, self-isolating the individuals, along with the personnel who have been in close proximity to them, immediately after learning they have been tested for COVID-19.

Site leadership remains focused on protecting the safety and health of workers at the Vogtle 3 & 4 site, and comprehensive measures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic will remain in place. These proactive measures include worker distancing strategies, including adjusted break schedules, additional mobile facilities to add more distance between individuals onsite and suspending large group meetings and gatherings, along with an expanded onsite medical clinic."

