Plant Vogtle coronavirus cases rise to 13 while 12 workers wait for results

Saturday, April 11, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The number of positive coronavirus cases at Plant Vogtle now stands at 13 according to Georgia Power officials.

They say they are awaiting test results for 12 workers, while 84 have tested negative.

On March 4, the first case was reported at Plant Vogtle.

Georgia Power officials released this statement:

Georgia Power remains focused on protecting the safety and health of workers at the Vogtle 3&4 site, and the company has implemented comprehensive plans in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. We continue to draw on the expertise of medical professionals and consult the latest recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention following these positive test results. Proactive actions have been taken to both prevent the spread of the virus and protect the safety and health of the site workforce.

We took immediate action to identify and notify workers who were located in close proximity to these individuals when we first learned there were pending tests and sent those team members home to await test results. These team members will remain home in self-isolation and monitor their health for symptoms.

Construction work continues at the site under continuing enhanced protocols designed to reduce worker-to-worker contact and keep areas that workers frequent, cleaned and sanitized.

Proactive measures put in place by the company to support distancing and hygiene initiatives include:

-Adding portable bathrooms and hand washing stations

-Adjusting break schedules to limit the number of people in break rooms throughout shifts

-Increasing the frequency of cleaning so that portable restrooms, hand washing stations and break rooms across the site are cleaned and sanitized multiple times each day.

-Implementing alternate work schedules to promote social distancing and limit people on one shift from teams when possible

-Setting up additional space with overflow mobile facilities.

-Closing our onsite cafeteria

-Suspending onsite mass transit trams and shuttle buses

-Limiting one person per transaction for tools and materials pickup

-Pre-staging certain tools and materials ready for pickup

-Disinfecting tools prior to check-in

-Limiting onsite passenger vehicles to the driver only, including material trucks, pickup trucks and ATVs

-Limiting the number of people in an elevator to two

-Suspending van pools to/from the site

We are also avoiding in-person, large group meetings and gatherings. Instead, we are communicating as much as possible in smaller groups in the field and increasing the use of mobility communications devices, such as smartphones and tablets.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.