Plant Vogtle confirms three positive COVID-19 test results

Wednesday, April 8, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Plant Vogtle confirms three positive coronavirus test results and are waiting for results for 14 workers, according to officials.

According to the release, 71 tests have had negative results.

Statement from Georgia Power, according to the release:

"Georgia Power remains focused on protecting the safety and health of workers at the Vogtle 3&4 site, and the company has implemented comprehensive plans in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. We continue to draw on the expertise of medical professionals and consult the latest recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention following these positive test results. Proactive actions have been taken to both prevent the spread of the virus and protect the safety and health of the site workforce.

We took immediate action to identify and notify workers who were located in close proximity to these individuals when we first learned there were pending tests and sent those team members home to await test results. These team members will remain home in self-isolation and monitor their health for symptoms."

