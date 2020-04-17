Plant Vogtle confirms 64 employees test positive for COVID-19

Friday, April 17, 2020

BURKE COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Plant Vogtle officials now say 64 of their employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

Cases at the Georgia Power nuclear plant continue to rise in the past several days.

However, Georgia Power officials also say 38 workers are still awaiting results and 189 workers have tested negative.

"We took immediate action to identify and notify workers who were located in close proximity to these individuals when we first learned there were pending tests and sent those team members home to await test results. These team members will remain home in self-isolation and monitor their health for symptoms," plant officials said in a statement.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.