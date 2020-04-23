Plant Vogtle confirms 118 employees tested positive for COVID-19

Thursday, April 23, 2020

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Plant Vogtle officials now say 118 of their employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

Cases at the Georgia Power nuclear plant continue to rise in the past several days.

However, Georgia Power officials also say 28 workers are still awaiting results and 285 workers have tested negative.

Fifteen workers who tested positive have recovered and received clearance by on-site medical professionals to return to work

On Wedneday Plant Vogtle surpassed 100 positive COVID-19 cases.

"With each person tested, we act quickly, self-isolating the individuals, along with the personnel who have been in close proximity to them, immediately after learning they have been tested for COVID-19.

Site leadership remains focused on protecting the safety and health of workers at the Vogtle 3 & 4 site, and comprehensive measures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic will remain in place. These proactive measures include worker distancing strategies, including adjusted break schedules, additional mobile facilities to add more distance between individuals onsite and suspending large group meetings and gatherings, along with an expanded onsite medical clinic," plant officials said in a statement.

