WAYNESBORO, Ga (WRDW/WAGT) ---

Plant Vogtle employee is currently being tested for the Coronavirus.

Georgia Power officials tell us the employee is a non-manual worker.

The company says it is taking every action to prepare for the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. They are speaking to medical professionals and consulting the latest recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

