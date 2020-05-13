Plant Vogtle: 36 active cases, overall positive total 216

Wednesday, May 13, 2020

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Plant Vogtle confirms 36 active positive cases of COVID-19 from the Vogtle 3 & 4 workforce.

180 individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and are available to return to work. The overall test results now stand at 216 positive test results, while 631 have tested negative.

11 workers from the site are awaiting test results.

From plant officials:

"Site leadership remains focused on protecting the safety and health of workers at the Vogtle 3 & 4 site, and comprehensive measures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic will remain in place. These proactive measures include worker distancing strategies, including adjusted break schedules, additional mobile facilities to add more distance between individuals onsite and suspending large group meetings and gatherings, along with an expanded onsite medical clinic."

