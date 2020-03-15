Plans moving forward after school closures

Sunday, March 15, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A lot of changes in a short period of time, but we're on your side to break down what you need to know if you're a parent or a student.

A lot of big questions like how online learning will work, how students who need it will get meals, and the end of year testing.

The closure also impacts parents who work, and all the schools in South Carolina.

It's a lot of changes, but not a lot of time.

Emily Rozario, an Aiken County parent, says she supports the governors decision.

"I obviously trust what they think is best," said Rozario.

It's a decision that will impact parents across the state, and parents like Lance Cheely knew it was only a matter of time.

"I imagine it will benefit everybody to kind of curve the spread of the disease," said Cheely.

Aiken County School officials say they are committed to supporting the educational and nutritional needs of our community.

Students will get a distance learning packet outlining how all of this will work.

Things like remote teacher conferences and virtual learning are priority.

They're also looking to get state assistance with meals for students who would normally get them.

"Things might be different, but everything is going to be okay," said Cheely.

At the governor's press conference, State Superintendent Molly Spearman outlined how they plan to support local schools during this time.

The state will equip three thousand school buses with WiFi for students who need it, and provide six thousand buses to help drop off instructional material.

The state is also pressing the department of education to grant them a waiver to suspend statewide testing.

"This isn't a time for fear but it's also a time that we can be careful and do the steps that we need to do to keep everyone safe," said Rozario.

Many parents are taking it one step at at time.

To assist the teachers and staff for distant learning, Aiken County Schools are asking that you log onto their website to answer a few questions about home computer and internet access.

Schools and teachers may also be requesting the same through other communications.

