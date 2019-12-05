Plans for major North Augusta subdivision and new schools on hold

Thursday, December 5, 2019

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- A major development in North Augusta that was supposed to have more than a thousand homes and two new schools is at a standstill.

It was going to be called Highland Springs and it was going into 1,400 acres of land off exit 5.

Joel Presley of Presley Realty was going to develop the subdivision. He says the former owner of the land passed away, and his estate decided to sell the land rather than proceed with the project.

North Augusta Planning and Development says no site plans nor applications were ever submitted for land development in the first place.

Martha McElhannon lives on Old Sudlow Lake Road right across from part of the proposed development site. She isn't happy that many of the trees in front of her home have already been cleared, and now there doesn't seem to be any progress with development.

"I liked the trees. This area is kind of like a pretty secluded area. I've always felt really safe here. I have two young kids so having this seclusion was nice. Now I don't feel like I have that anymore," she said.

Presley says there are potential buyers interested in the land, and there are talks that they will continue the development.

"I’m still working with the current owners who are selling and potential future owners who are buying, to help them move the project forward," he said. "My understanding is that good things are underway and announcements should be forthcoming."

But, there are more pieces to this puzzle than just homes. Two new schools, Highland Springs Elementary and Middle Schools, were supposed to come with the subdivision as well. The current owners gifted Aiken County public schools the land to build on.

Plus, in May 2018, taxpayers voted 'yes' on a bond referendum that would increase property taxes to fund the new schools. Together, the new schools would cost $32 million.

Aiken County Public Schools say they're working with the potential new buyers to keep the land already donated to them. They also say there is a big need for new schools in the county regardless of if 1,500 new homes are brought in.

"The need for additional classrooms in the North Augusta/Graniteville area is independent of the original developers plans," said a representative for the district.

Aiken County Schools say some schools in the district have increased enrollment by 40%.

McElhannon says she isn't a fan of a new subdivision going right in front of her home.

"Having a huge subdivision does not sound appealing to me. That's a lot more traffic coming through this area," she said.

But, new schools in the county is a cause she says she can get behind.

"That would probably be helpful if there were more schools," said McElhannon.

Construction on the schools were supposed to start this year, but now that's not looking like it's going to happen. Aiken County Public Schools says they are still moving forward with designing the schools and finalizing the land donation with the potential new owners.

