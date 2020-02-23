Plane crashes near Highland Avenue

Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020

UPDATE: 3:15 p.m.

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- We are learning more about the plane crash near Highland Avenue.

Augusta Fire & EMA says it happened around 2:15 p.m. They say the plane landed at Daniel Field and was not able to stop.

Officials say the plane rolled through a wire fence and across Highland Avenue. The pilot was conscious and suffered minor injuries. He was taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

They say the road is shut down and will be until the plane can be moved.

Officials also confirm that NTSB and has been notified and is leading the investigation. The FAA will also investigate.

The FAA released this statement:

"A Beechcraft 58 landed long on Runway 11 at Daniel Field in Augusta, Ga., around 2:15 p.m. Only the pilot was aboard. Local authorities will release the pilot’s name and medical condition. The FAA will investigate.

Augusta Aviation has released the following statement:

"An aircraft landing on runway 11 (from the West), for unknown reasons, was unable to stop after touching down on the runway. The aircraft penetrated the airport perimeter fence, crossed Highland Ave., and came to a rest on City property east of Daniel Field.

The NTSB has been notified and will begin an investigation into the cause of the incident. The pilot was the only soul on board and received minor injuries. He was transferred to the hospital for observation. We are unable to release the name of the pilot at this time. The NTSB has given airport management permission to move the aircraft onto Daniel Field."

