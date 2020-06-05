Plane crashes in rural Georgia; 2 children among the 5 dead

Friday, June 5, 2020

A pilot and Florida family of four were killed in a plane crash near Eatonton, Georgia. (Source: The Putnam County Sheriff's Office)

PUTNAM COUNTY, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Five people have died in a plane crash in North Georgia while heading to a funeral in Indiana.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), a Piper PA-31T went down around 3:13 p.m. into the dense woods near Tanyard Road about six miles northeast of Eatonton, Georgia.

The plan reportedly left Williston Municipal Airport in Florida just after 2:00 p.m. The plane did encounter a line of storms as it passed over Putnam County, Georgia, but it was not immediately known if those storms played a factor in the crash, officials say.

According to Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills, no one survived the afternoon crash about 100 miles (161 kilometers) southeast of Atlanta.

Sills identified the victims as Larry Ray Pruitt, 67, of Morriston, Florida; Shawn Charles Lamont, 41, of Gainesville, Florida; his wife Jody Rae Lamont, 43; and their two children, 6-year-old Jayce and 4-year-old Alice.

Emergency crews responded, putting out flames in a wooded area. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.