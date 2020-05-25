PizzaHut is giving free pizzas to the class of 2020

Posted:

Monday, May 25, 2020

ATLANTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- PizzaHut has announced it will give free medium 1-topping pizzas to any 2020 graduate.

PizzaHut is the latest food chain to honor graduates impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and they're doing it in a tasty way! The deal is while supplies last so hurry!

