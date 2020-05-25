PizzaHut is giving free pizzas to the class of 2020

Monday, May 25, 2020

ATLANTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- PizzaHut has announced it will give free medium 1-topping pizzas to any 2020 graduate.

PizzaHut is the latest food chain to honor graduates impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and they're doing it in a tasty way! The deal is while supplies last so hurry!

Congratulations Class of 2020, you did it! Together with America’s dairy farmers, we want to celebrate all your accomplishments with half a million FREE pizzas. Visit https://t.co/jgwYy9Tsc6 to claim your free medium 1-topping pizza while supplies last. pic.twitter.com/64zaUHawl1 — PizzaHut (@pizzahut) May 22, 2020

