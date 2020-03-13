Pineapple Ink Tavern brings edgy fun food while keeping that southern hospitality

Saturday, March 13, 2020

The Pineapple Ink Tavern (Source: WRDW)

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Located on the corner of 10th and Broad Street, The Pineapple Ink Tavern is a new restaurant opened this week brining an edgy swing on southern hospitality.

"I enjoyed eating food and he enjoyed cooking the food," Allan Soto said.

That's what made opening a new restaurant perfect for Soto and Brandon Smith

"It's a very edgy approachable sort of place," Soto, owner of Pineapple Ink Tavern, said. "One of our main ways to build this place was to start off by building a really really cool bar."

The welcoming vibe is reflected everywhere, starting with the name -- Pineapple Ink Tavern. A pineapple is a sign of hospitality in the south.

"We wanted to bring in a spot that was more art driven, giving you a pop of color and different things to look at while you sit around." Soto said.

Mustard yellow chairs. Funky light fixtures. Art done by local artists. It's part of what makes their concept different and the food -- takes twists and turns on classics.

"Cooking is just something I've always done It's just always been a passion of mine," Smith, second owner, and chef at Pineapple Ink Tavern, said.

For Brandon, his travels helped inspire his menu. Almost everything here is made in house, down to the American cheese and bologna.

"Some of my favorite things on the menu would be the Wild Joe. It's a wild boar sloppy joe with sunny side up duck egg and fried sage, pickled sweet peppers," Smith added.

Their policy - open door. Their future - probably won't stop here.

"Hopefully this opens doors for us later on and we definitely want to keep moving forward," Soto said.

