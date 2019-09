Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019

BURKE COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A pilot suffered minor injuries following a helicopter crash in Burke County, the sheriff's office says.

The Burke County Sheriff's Office says deputies and EMA responded to Benjamin Road in Sardis where they found the remains of a small helicopter.

The pilot was treated. No further word on his condition.

More on this story as it develops.

