Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019

BAMBERG, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- Bamberg is getting a much-desired grocery store.

Piggly Wiggly will be placed at the Heritage Shopping Center in Bamberg after the shopping center was purchased by an Augusta-based group.

The move comes just a year after the Bi-Lo in the city limits of Bamberg closed its doors.

