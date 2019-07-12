"Pick Me SC" adoption event across the state

Friday, July 12, 2019

News 12 at 6 o'clock/NBC at 7

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- South Carolina wants to save 1500 lives this weekend with Pick Me SC. Animal shelters across the state are trying to get as many animals they can into good homes and you can help them reach that goal.

No kill South Carolina tells News 12 since 2016, at least 18,000 pets like Ray Charles here have been saved from euthanasia in South Carolina. But, there's still a lot of work to do.

“They just bring so much joy to a person's life,” said Candy Standen, who adopted a kitten.

Candy Standen came to the Aiken County Animal Shelter and left with a kitten named Reese.

“I love cats and kittens,” said Standen.

That's one life saved out of a goal of 1500.

“I am so against euthanasia that you know if I could adopt them all I would,” said Standen.

Here at Aiken County Animal Shelter, they have 50-60 animals ready to go home today.

Events like Pick Me SC could mean the difference between life and death for these pets.

“Of course adoption is really important, especially at this time of year because the shelters are flooding,” said Becca Boronat with No Kill South Carolina.

But Becca Boronat says adoption is only a part of the solution.

“It’s really bringing awareness for the shelters, for how the community can help its own shelters, volunteering, fostering, fundraising,” said Boronat.

And for shelters to become no-kill, the community has to step up.

“Euthanasia in South Carolina and anywhere else is not a shelter problem. It's a community problem. We need everyone in the community to understand that and be part of the solution,” said Boronat.

In Aiken County, there are three centers participating in Pick Me SC. They are the SPCA Albrecht Center, the Aiken County Animal Shelter and the Aiken Petco. The goal is 1500 dogs out of shelters and into homes.

The adoption event is happening all weekend long. For more information, click here.

