Pick Me! SC: Free pet adoptions this weekend in Aiken County

Wednesday, July 10, 2019

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C (WRDW/WAGT) -- Pick Me! SC is coming back for yet another year from July 12th through the 14th across South Carolina.

According to a press release from the Charleston Animal Society, "The statewide adoption event is sponsored by the Petco Foundation, in partnership with BOBS from Skechers, and organized by No Kill South Carolina (NKSC). The goal is to save 1,500 lives through adoptions in just one weekend. Most shelters and adoption centers are offering “no-fee” or “low-fee” adoptions as part of this lifesaving event. NKSC is a program of Charleston Animal Society."

To commemorate the weekend, multiple shelters in our area are waiving adoption fees. That means all pets at the shelters will be free!

SPCA Albrecht Center - 199 Willow Run Road, Aiken

The SPCA Albrecht Center is participating in the event on Friday the 12th and Saturday the 13th. All SPCA adopters will receive a free leash or cat carrier to take home, a free nail trim coupon for the SPCA Veterinary Care Center, and of course a free pet.

On Saturday, they will be screening "Secret Life of Pets" with popcorn, a bouncy house, and snow cones.

Aiken County Animal Shelter / FOTAS - 333 Wire Road, Aiken

The Aiken County Animal Shelter and Friends of the Animal Shelter (FOTAS) are also participating this weekend. The waived adoption fees will be happening there the following dates and times:

July 12: 11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

July 13: 11:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Other shelters in our area in South Carolina may also be participating. Contact your local shelter to check.

The goal of Pick Me! SC is for 1,500 pets to be adopted across the state of South Carolina throughout the weekend.

Let's help meet that goal!

Visit PickMeSC.com for more information!

