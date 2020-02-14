Photo shows back of deputy's head after dispute with another deputy

Friday, Feb. 14, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The investigation into the case between two deputies who got into a dispute during a shooting case continues.

A source close to the situation showed us a photo of the back of Deputy Nicholas Nunes' head.

Nunes was hit in the back of the head with a flashlight, according to Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree, by fellow Deputy Brandon Keathley.

Nunes received five staples in the back of his head before doctors also stitched his wound back together.

The incident all revolved around the shooting of 17-year-old DeAngelo Burns. Keathly and a trainee were giving first aid to Burns at the Circle K on Peach Orchard Road when Nunes arrived.

Moments later, Roundtree said, Nunes arrived on scene and attempted to take over for Keathly, but Keathly told him to step back and Nunes pushed Keathly.

It was at that point, Roundtree said, Keathly struck Nunes in the back of the head with a flashlight.

Deputy Nunes was given a written reprimand after Sheriff Roundtree said he shoved Deputy Keathley. Keathley was suspended for 30 days.

District Attorney Natalie Paine believes further review of the "incident is warranted." She plans to present it to the Grand Jury to see about possible criminal charges.

