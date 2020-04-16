Georgia court hearing isn't heard so well over the phone

Thursday, April 16, 2020

ATLANTA -- It was a federal court hearing gone awry in the time of the coronavirus.

Legal arguments in a lawsuit over gun-carry licenses being heard in federal court in Atlanta were repeatedly interrupted by hold music, background noise and failures of the mute button.

U.S. District Judge Steve Jones was holding the hearing by phone on Wednesday with journalists and the public allowed to call in.

But it all ended in disarray after about an hour as the hearing failing to survive the phone conferencing effort used in a bid to keep the courts functioning amid the global pandemic.