Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019

(WRDW/WAGT) -- The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services is warning people about a phone scam involving Department of Homeland Security phone numbers.

The scam is apparently targeting people "around the country by spoofing the DHS numbers and the main number for the ombudsman, according to a press release. Spoofing is a technique that involves masking a scammer by using a legitimate phone number.”

The following two numbers are compromised:

(202) 357-8100

(855) 882-8100

Scammers are threatening to use personal information as part of the scam.

