Petitioners want Aiken City Council to make that $2,000 Lincoln Navigator an official landmark

Friday, Sept. 27, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Think of the great landmarks across the world.

The Eiffel Tower. The Statue of Liberty. The Great Pyramids. The Great Wall of China.

Now there's a new one. The $2,000 Lincoln Navigator on the side of Jefferson Davis Highway.

Laugh all you want, but a recent Change.org petition is running to make the most famous car for sale in the CSRA a landmark.

So far, over 1,500 people have signed the almost-tongue-in-cheek petition. Funny or not, the petitioner who started the petition says the car is a "pivotal landmark and acts almost like a halfway point" for people driving between Augusta and Aiken.

"I am using this petition to hopefully help pressure City Council to not only buy the Navigator but to keep it there as an Official Aiken County Landmark," the petitioner said.

We'll let you know what happens.

