'Pet a Pup' at USC Aiken offers stress relief for students and pets

Monday, Oct. 14, 2019

AIKEN, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- When you're surrounded by adorable dogs, stress is probably the last thing on your mind.

That's the idea behind 'Pet a Pup' at the University of South Carolina Aiken.

Christine Carroll, a nursing student, said college can create a lot of stress.

"All the time, because finals, tests, quizzes, homework, papers, everything," Carroll said.

So, as a part of a nursing research class, Carroll and other students are looking into the effect animals have on people's stress levels.

"Cats, dogs, I think it just calms your central nervous system, is kind of something we learned about," Carroll said. "Just calms it all down."

Kathy Jacobs, the Program Coordinator for Friends of the Animal Shelter, said it's not just the students who benefit from the day.

"We brought our three senior pets today, and we brought Joshua, our dog with the highest kennel stress," Jacobs said. "So getting them out of the shelter environment and here with the students is really, really helpful."

Jacobs said all of the dogs at 'Pet a Pup' and many more are available for adoption at the Aiken County Animal Shelter at 333 Wire Road.

Dogs are $35, cats are $10, and they all come spayed, neutered, micro-chipped and vaccinated.

