Person hit and killed by a train, Coroner's Office investigating

Saturday, November 23, 2019

UPDATE: 7:00 p.m.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW) -- The Richmond County Coroner's Office has identified the person hit and killed by a train this afternoon.

Officials say 58-year-old Oscar Shine of Shamrock Dr. was killed after being struck by a train. Shine was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:45 p.m.

Officials say the body will be transported to the GBI Lab for an autopsy scheduled for Monday.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW) -- The Richmond County Coroner's Office is investigating an incident where a person was hit and and killed by a train.

The incident happened at around 3:00 p.m. just off of Walden Drive in Augusta. Officials say the person was lying on the tracks and sat up just before the train hit. They say the train was not able to stop.

The Coroner's Office is not releasing the name just yet as they are working to notify family.

The investigation is ongoing. We will keep you updated.