Friday, Aug. 16, 2019

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Someone is injured after being electrocuted in North Augusta Friday.

North Augusta Public Safety was called to a home on the 600 block of Sudlow Lake Road for electrocution. When they arrived, the person wasn't breathing.

Details are limited, but we have a News 12 crew on the way to the home. Check back with News 12 for the latest in this developing story.

