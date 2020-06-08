RCSO going back to regular permit requirements for protests

Monday, June 8, 2020

Protests continued this past weekend with some of the largest gatherings in the state happening in Augusta. (Source: WRDW)

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says they uphold protesters' constitutional rights, but that they want demonstrations to be safe.

Protest permits require 30-day advance notice. In some cases, special duty officers are also hired at an hourly rate. However, the sheriff can waive requirements case by case.

“Of course, I see the similarity.”

It’s no question the cries today, echo the calls of the civil rights era if you ask Commissioner Marion Williams.

“I’ve been black three times. Black baby, black boy, black man,” Williams said.

As a black city leader, in a city where the majority of the population is black, he says it’s critical the commission listens to the voices demanding equality and police reform.

“We need to make sure those powers are being used right,” Williams said.

It's a sentiment other commissioners share, too, agreeing that the city should respond to protests through local action.

“We need to make sure our system is structured and built so that it is for the best of our community and not necessarily law enforcement,” District 2 Commissioner Dennis Williams said.

“So any way that we can come up with better processes, just better interactions with the public and just the overall safety," District 8 Commissioner Brandon Garrett said.

On the topic of safety, RCSO says that's the reason they’re going back to the regular permit process for protests: to manage the risks to people, property, and traffic. But considering these are the requirements: advance notice and the hiring of special duty officers at up to $25 per hour per deputy, we asked the sheriff’s office if that's even reasonable.

“If you got 100 people going to Reynolds Street with signs, you can’t tell them they can’t walk that way,” Williams said.

A county ordinance on the books does make this permitting process standard. However, we found legal precedent has proven exceptions are needed in cases involving protests in response to breaking news.

So RCSO says the sheriff will continue to address waivers or exemptions on a case by case basis. City leaders say they are proud of the peaceful response across Augusta and they’re willing to address the reform demands that follow.

“I’m not saying we should decide what changes need to be but we should review,” Dennis Williams said.

The local CSRA Black Lives Matter group tells us they’re working on a meeting with the mayor to address local changes involving police.

And you may have heard national calls for police defunding. We asked Augusta officials about that. They tell us they don’t foresee approving a local plan to reduce the budget of the sheriff’s office.

