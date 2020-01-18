People filled Dyess Park in celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King

News 12 NBC 26

Saturday, January 18, 2020

Augusta,Ga. (WRDW/WAGT)-- Today people celebrated a civil rights icon.

"I think it's a very important day for a good leader ," said Omarion Evans.

"It's a very important part of our history," said Evans

It's a day of diversity, and it sparked conversations about unity in our community.

.

"It's important that we celebrate Martin Luther king and the things that he did for the community, not just the things he did for black people but the things he did for the community as a whole," said Katrina Dooley.

She says its a special day to see everyone come together.

"It's a diverse group of people," said Dooley.

"The legacy that he put behind us is fulfilling," said Jerome Dorsey

Keenita Harriston says it means a lot for her children and her grandchildren to be there.

"It's just a chance for us to just take a step and go forward, said Harriston.

She says it shines a light on Dr. King and others who fought for our equal rights.

"A diverse group of people people who are committed to the community, people who have worked really hard to bring about change," said Dooley

It's a reminder of unity and love right here in Augusta.