People brave the weather, trick or treat "old school"

Thursday, October 31, 2019

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- It's been a long time since we've had stormy weather on Halloween, but it didn't stop people from enjoying the trick-or-treat fun.

Denise Coleman was out with her nephew Robert for his first time trick-or-treating. She said the weather wasn't bad enough to stop them from going outside.

"It's nice weather," she said. "It's cool and with all the running around, we're getting hot, so the cool air is keeping us warm."

She was worried about the weather earlier in the day, so they went to some of the indoor events around town.

"We went to a couple of the churches and they were giving away hot dogs and the candy and they had activities for the kids," she said. "They did really nice things for them all."

The McDonald family also took advantage of the indoor events. They said it was perfect because they weren't able to take the kids out late anyway.

"This was convenient," said Amber McDonald. "I [saw] this on Facebook and I was like 'Oh yeah, let me go and take him since he can't go trick-or-treating tonight.'"

Coleman applauds the community for holding early, indoor events for people trying to avoid that bad weather.

"The community has really stepped up and has tried to keep Halloween safe for the kids, and we're really enjoying it," she said.

But she said nothing compares to going door to door.

"You got to have old school," she said. "Got to keep it old school so you can go and say "Trick or treat.'"

