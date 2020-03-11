‘Penguin Playhouse’ opens at Ripley’s Aquarium of Myrtle Beach

Wednesday, March 11, 2020

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The penguins are here and ready to meet the public!

According to a press release, Ripley’s Penguin Playhouse is now open at Ripley’s Aquarium of Myrtle Beach, located at Broadway at the Beach.

WMBF News Today will be live from the Penguin Playhouse beginning at 5 a.m. Thursday.

The 5,500-square-foot expansion is the largest in Ripley’s Aquarium of Myrtle Beach’s 20-year history, the release stated. The African penguin habitat has floor-to-ceiling viewing glass and a 360-degree crawl tunnel. This edition also includes a brand-new Ocean Wonders gallery housing fascinating species of fish from all over the world.

Ripley’s expansion features two new state-of-the-art classrooms for educational programs, school groups, and unique experiences that will allow guests to get up close and personal with the penguins.

Sporting their black-and-white plumage, the African penguin is the only species of penguin found on the African continent, preferring warmer water temperatures unlike their Antarctic counterparts, according to the release.

