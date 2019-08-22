Pendleton King Park trustees look to insure land's use as park

Thursday, August 22, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The three trustees in charge of Pendleton King Park have filed a petition to dissolve Henry B. King’s trust to insure the land’s future as a public park.

According to the Aug. 14 petition, the three trustees look to dissolve the trust and disburse all assets to the Pendleton King Park Foundations.

“It is the belief of the Trustees that the most effective way to continue to honor the mandate of the Trust, is to transfer all assets of the Trust to the foundation, a “not-for-profit” 501(c)(3) corporation whose stated mission is to ‘provide financial and other support for Pendleton King Park and to fulfill the legacy of the Henry Barclay King Family,” the petition stated.

The move comes after considerable controversy involving the land in the past year. Last year, two of the trustees looked to sell the land to a Winchester Homes, a development company.

That deal launched a lawsuit from the foundation, which looked to stop the sale of the land because they believed a sale went against the wishes of the park’s former owners.

The petition appears to put an end to any speculation about the park’s future, saying it will continue to operate as a park “in perpetuity.”

