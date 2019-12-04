Peloton's new holiday ad sparks social media backlash over weight loss, fitness

Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019

(WRDW/WAGT) -- One holiday commercial has caused a bit of controversy about fitness and body image.

Peloton, the fitness company that sells stationary bicycles and subscriptions to live fitness streams, released an ad about a man giving his wife one of their bikes for Christmas.

But the ad, according to CBS News, is generating backlash on social media with many saying the man in the ad just bought the bike for his wife in an effort to get her to lose weight.

The ad seems to have investors confused, too, as CBS News points out that shares in Peloton dropped 9 percent following the ad's release.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.