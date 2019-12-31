Pedestrian struck in Columbia County

Tuesday, December 31, 2019

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Columbia County dispatch confirms a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Flowing Wells & Pleasant Home Road.

They say the call came in just before 5:30 p.m. and the intersection is currently shut down.

Officials on the scene say a man was heading North on Flowing Wells when he was hit. They say he has minor head injuries and was taken to Doctor's Hospital.

We are sending a crew to the scene and will update with more details.

