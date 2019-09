Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Richmond County Coroner's Office says one person is dead after being hit by a car late Wednesday night.

The incident happened at Peach Orchard Road and Lumpkin Road around 9:15 p.m.

The victim was taken to AUMC where they died around 3:26 a.m.

An identity has not been released.

