Thursday, November 28, 2019

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A pedestrian is dead after a crash on U.S. Highway 321 in Orangeburg.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, it happened around 8:20 P.M. on U.S. 321.

Troopers says a Toyota Camry was driving South on Hwy. 321 when it struck a pedestrian. The pedestrian was killed. The driver of the Camry was not injured.

Officials says no charges are expected be filed in this case.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved​