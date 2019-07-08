City of Aiken worker injured after being hit by car in Aiken

Monday, July 8, 2019

A car struck a City of Aiken sanitation worker on Monday morning. (Source: WRDW)

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Aiken Department of Public Safety is responding after a city trash collector was struck by a car.

It happened on the 800 block of York Street, North, and York Street is partially blocked as a result.

We are told the person was working on the back of a sanitation truck and was hit on the street. He has a "serious injury" and was taken to the hospital.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol has been called in to conduct an investigation.

